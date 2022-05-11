Douglas County man convicted of sexually assaulting, beating girlfriend in 2020

A Douglas County man was convicted of sexually assaulting and beating his girlfriend in 2020, officials announced Wednesday.
Tyrek Thomas, 22, was found guilty of aggravated sexual battery and multiple counts of aggravated assault in a September incident.
The charges stem from an argument that got physical between the victim and Thomas, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said. At the time, the two were in a relationship.
During the argument, Thomas punched the victim in the face and stomach, officials said. The violence continued to escalate and the district attorney said Thomas began “stomping on the victim as she lay defenseless on the ground.” Thomas also threatened the victim with an assault rifle.
He eventually forced the victim into a car and fled the residence. At some point, officials said the victim passed out from her injuries while in the car.
When she awoke, Thomas was sexually assaulting her, the DA said. He then took the victim back to the residence and sexually assaulted her again.
Thomas held the victim at his home for several days until she convinced him to let her return to her home, authorities said.
After he was arrested at a relative’s home, Thomas was released on bond. But when prosecutors learned of another sexual assault allegation, a Douglas County grand jury indicted him on a rape charge.
“It is unimaginable the trauma that this victim had to endure at the hands of the defendant. The jury returning a just verdict and holding the defendant accountable for his heinous conduct is a small step in this victim’s journey to healing,” DA Dalia Racine said.
Thomas faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus 60 years. A sentencing date has not been set.
The separate rape case is pending and Thomas remains in custody.
