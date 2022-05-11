Douglas County man convicted of sexually assaulting, beating girlfriend in 2020

When she awoke, Thomas was sexually assaulting her, the DA said. He then took the victim back to the residence and sexually assaulted her again.

Thomas held the victim at his home for several days until she convinced him to let her return to her home, authorities said.

After he was arrested at a relative’s home, Thomas was released on bond. But when prosecutors learned of another sexual assault allegation, a Douglas County grand jury indicted him on a rape charge.

“It is unimaginable the trauma that this victim had to endure at the hands of the defendant. The jury returning a just verdict and holding the defendant accountable for his heinous conduct is a small step in this victim’s journey to healing,” DA Dalia Racine said.

Thomas faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, plus 60 years. A sentencing date has not been set.

The separate rape case is pending and Thomas remains in custody.