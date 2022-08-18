Douglas County man convicted after posting child porn to Tumblr

Ronnie Price was found guilty Wednesday of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children following a two-day trial, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a news release. Price faces a maximum sentence of up to 100 years, Racine said.

The investigation began in October 2018 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the GBI that a Tumblr user was posting child pornography to the social media site, the DA said. The GBI investigated the tip and was able to link the Tumblr username to an IP address at a home in Douglas.