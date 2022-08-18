Douglas County man convicted after posting child porn to Tumblr

Nearly four years after the GBI began investigating a Tumblr user who posted child pornography to the website, a 55-year-old Douglas County man behind the username was convicted on multiple counts.
Ronnie Price was found guilty Wednesday of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children following a two-day trial, Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a news release. Price faces a maximum sentence of up to 100 years, Racine said.
The investigation began in October 2018 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the GBI that a Tumblr user was posting child pornography to the social media site, the DA said. The GBI investigated the tip and was able to link the Tumblr username to an IP address at a home in Douglas.
The GBI sent its findings to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Racine said. The sheriff’s office took out search warrants on the home and when they were executed, deputies found photos and videos of child sexual abuse on two cell phones and a computer. The sheriff’s office was able to link the Tumblr account, cell phones and computer to Price, who was arrested.
“The possession and sharing of child pornography continues to violate and traumatize the child victims depicted in these horrific images,” Racine said in a press statement. “We cannot treat the documentation of the sexual abuse of children lightly. Those that possess and share this type of material will be held accountable in our community.”
The court has not set a date for Price’s sentencing hearing, the DA said.
