Douglas County jailer charged with having sexual contact with inmate

Leigh Lewis was charged with violation of oath by a public officer and sexual assault by a correctional officer, the Douglas sheriff’s office announced. After being taken into custody, Lewis was released on $30,000 bond Thursday morning, officials said.

The sheriff’s office opened an investigation into Lewis’ behavior after receiving a letter from an inmate at the Douglas County Jail alleging she had a sexual relationship with another inmate. Investigators reviewed video footage of the inmate’s cell and were able to confirm the letter’s allegations, the sheriff’s office said.