Douglas County couple arrested, accused of abusing 2-year-old

Cristian Anthony Stern, an EMT, and Logan Steele, the mother of the 2-year-old, were arrested Monday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged abuse was reported March 22 by a “concerned citizen” and deputies began an investigation.

Stern, 19, was charged with aggravated assault related to strangulation, cruelty to children in the first degree and sexual battery. Steele, 20, was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, accomplice to child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both were also charged with submitting a false statement.