ajc logo
X

Douglas County couple arrested, accused of abusing 2-year-old

Cristian Anthony Stern, an EMT, was charged with aggravated assault related to strangulation, cruelty to children in the first degree and sexual battery.

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

caption arrowCaption
Cristian Anthony Stern, an EMT, was charged with aggravated assault related to strangulation, cruelty to children in the first degree and sexual battery.

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
Updated 38 minutes ago

A Douglas County couple were arrested this week and charged with more than 20 counts of child abuse after a two-week investigation, officials said Friday.

Cristian Anthony Stern, an EMT, and Logan Steele, the mother of the 2-year-old, were arrested Monday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The alleged abuse was reported March 22 by a “concerned citizen” and deputies began an investigation.

Stern, 19, was charged with aggravated assault related to strangulation, cruelty to children in the first degree and sexual battery. Steele, 20, was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, accomplice to child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Both were also charged with submitting a false statement.

Authorities confirmed Stern was not the child’s father.

Stern has worked with several metro Atlanta ambulance services, the sheriff’s office said. He is also active in the Georgia National Guard.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Douglas County agency is looking into the possibility of additional victims. Anyone who has experienced abuse, or whose child has been abused, is asked to contact Investigator Andrew Hynninen at 678-486-1245 or at Ahynninen@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gainesville officer fired following domestic violence arrest
10m ago
2 more suspects arrested in Paulding triple homicide
21m ago
$30K reward offered in father’s Midtown killing
50m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top