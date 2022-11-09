ajc logo
Shooting in Tucker shopping center parking lot leaves man, woman injured

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 47 minutes ago

A shooting outside a Walmart in Tucker left a man and a woman injured Wednesday night, according to DeKalb County police.

The call came in around 8:30 p.m., and when officers arrived in the shopping center parking lot at 3201 Tucker Norcross Road, they found the man and woman with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to a hospital, according to police. The woman was in critical condition, but the man was described only as stable.

No other details were released about the victims, any potential suspects or what led up to the shooting. It happened in a parking lot that is shared with other businesses and restaurants, including a Little Caesars pizza and Metro by T-Mobile store.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

