Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead

Officers were called to the area of the 2600 block of Steele Avenue SW just before 3 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The second victim also was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

No other details were released about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting. Police did not say whether they have any potential suspects.