Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead

A double shooting in south Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.
Officers were called to the area of the 2600 block of Steele Avenue SW just before 3 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The second victim also was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.
No other details were released about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting. Police did not say whether they have any potential suspects.
Another double shooting claimed the life of one man and injured a second man Saturday night, according to police. Officers found the victims in the parking lot of Lindsay Street Baptist Church, just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. Investigators have not released many details in that case, either.
About the Author
