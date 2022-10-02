ajc logo
X

Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

A double shooting in south Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of the 2600 block of Steele Avenue SW just before 3 a.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement. One of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The second victim also was taken to a hospital with an injury that was not considered life-threatening.

No other details were released about the victims or the circumstances of the shooting. Police did not say whether they have any potential suspects.

Another double shooting claimed the life of one man and injured a second man Saturday night, according to police. Officers found the victims in the parking lot of Lindsay Street Baptist Church, just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood. Investigators have not released many details in that case, either.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 2112h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Football rankings: Ware No. 1 in 5A; Hebron, Heritage-Ringgold make history
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Team-bonding exercise helps Georgia Bulldogs stay resilient
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
13h ago

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

Hurricane Ian skips Savannah. Businesses reopen as residents, tourists return to River...
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Family of 6 displaced after Dacula house fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation
1h ago
1 man found dead after fire engulfs DeKalb County home’s carport
2h ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church
3h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top