1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church

One man is dead and another injured after being shot just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood Saturday night, according to police.
Atlanta officers were called to Lindsay Street Baptist Church, where they found the victims in the church parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said in a statement.
Police have not released any other details about the victims, the circumstances of the shooting or any potential suspects. The condition of the surviving victim was not released.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
