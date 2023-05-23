Dog killed, families displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire

In a smoke-filled Gwinnett County apartment, a woman frantically searched for her two dogs Tuesday morning.
She was only able to save one of them.
The resident at Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners had been running an errand and returned home to the unimaginable, she told the fire department. At about 6:25 a.m., officials said she called 911 to report that her bedroom was on fire.
“She attempted to gather her two dogs but could only find one of them before being forced to escape,” authorities said.
Just minutes later, fire crews arrived at the complex on Park Lake Lane and saw smoke coming from a window of a two-story building. The fire, which began in the bedroom on the second floor, had extended into the attic space that is shared with other units, according to fire officials.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while evacuating residents, who officials said all escaped safely. Emergency personnel treated and released one person on the scene for injuries not considered life-threatening, Gwinnett fire added.
Crews said they found the dead dog inside.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the flames were brought under control. Crews then continued putting out remaining hot spots and ventilating the building.
Families in eight separate apartments were displaced due to extensive smoke and water damage. Investigators said the cause of the fire was undetermined.
About the Author