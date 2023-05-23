X

Dog killed, families displaced after Gwinnett apartment fire

Credit: MattGush

Credit: MattGush

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In a smoke-filled Gwinnett County apartment, a woman frantically searched for her two dogs Tuesday morning.

She was only able to save one of them.

The resident at Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners had been running an errand and returned home to the unimaginable, she told the fire department. At about 6:25 a.m., officials said she called 911 to report that her bedroom was on fire.

“She attempted to gather her two dogs but could only find one of them before being forced to escape,” authorities said.

Just minutes later, fire crews arrived at the complex on Park Lake Lane and saw smoke coming from a window of a two-story building. The fire, which began in the bedroom on the second floor, had extended into the attic space that is shared with other units, according to fire officials.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while evacuating residents, who officials said all escaped safely. Emergency personnel treated and released one person on the scene for injuries not considered life-threatening, Gwinnett fire added.

Crews said they found the dead dog inside.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the flames were brought under control. Crews then continued putting out remaining hot spots and ventilating the building.

Families in eight separate apartments were displaced due to extensive smoke and water damage. Investigators said the cause of the fire was undetermined.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta police chief expects to move into new training center by December 20242h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
1h ago

Credit: Fuqua Development

Tax break approved for new apartments, grocery store near Atlanta Beltline
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Korean auto parts maker to locate near future Hyundai EV plant
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Department of Natural Resources chief stepping down
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

UPDATE: Injured workers released from hospital after Midtown crane collapse
54m ago
UPDATE: Man shot in head 3 times in Rockdale home dies; 1 arrested, 1 at large
1h ago
Cops: 1 dead, 1 injured after shootout during Cobb armed robbery attempt
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
7h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top