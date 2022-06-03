Doctor killed in Tulsa hospital shooting attended high school, Emory in Atlanta

Combined Shape Caption Two people hug after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa on Wednesday. Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule Combined Shape Caption Two people hug after being evacuated from the scene of a shooting at the Natalie Medical Building in Tulsa on Wednesday. Credit: Ian Maule Credit: Ian Maule

“We are supposed to be the ones who are caring for others during tragedies like this,” Dr. Ryan Parker, Saint Francis associate chief medical officer and emergency room physician, said during a Thursday news conference in the hospital lobby. “To think that our caregivers were the victims is just incomprehensible to me. They died while serving others; they died in the line of duty.”

The shooting shocked Tulsa, where Phillips was a well-respected doctor, as well as other places where he had worked, including Seattle. But before becoming a surgeon, Phillips’ home was Atlanta. He was a 1980 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School, according to his classmates.

“Whatever wonderful things you’ve heard about Dr. Preston Phillips are severely understated,” a former classmate and longtime friend posted on Facebook. “He was one of the most brilliant and kind human beings that I have ever had the pleasure of knowing. He knew how to command a room with an inspiring presence that you did not ignore (you simply couldn’t). He never had to raise his voice since it had a tone that you could feel in your soul.”

Phillips had the size and talent to play football at the college level. But playing sports wasn’t his dream, according to his longtime friends. He wanted to be a surgeon.

At Emory University, Phillips earned degrees in organic chemistry, pharmacology and theology, according to a Saint Francis bio. The online page listing Phillips’ education was later removed from the hospital’s website.

Phillips later graduated from Harvard University Medical School. He held fellowships at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Boston media reports. From 1998 to 2005, he was employed at Seattle Orthopedics with the city’s Swedish Health Services.

