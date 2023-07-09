Details emerge in arrest of City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau

The mayor of the City of South Fulton was arrested and is facing charges related to a Saturday morning incident, according to city officials.

Khalid Kamau was booked into the Fulton County Jail by the early afternoon and released that evening after posting bond. Jail records show he is facing charges of first-degree burglary and criminal trespass.

“I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service throughout the day today,” Kamau told Channel 2 Action News after he was released.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2, Kamau decided to venture onto a private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway because he was interested in purchasing the home there, he told police. The homeowner then confronted Kamau, pulled out a gun and told him to stay until authorities arrived, the report stated. The mayor said he believed the residence was abandoned, according to the news station.

City spokeswoman Jacqueline Howell confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and officials are “unable to provide further details at this time.”

In March, five of the seven members of South Fulton’s city council filed a lawsuit to throw Kamau out of office. The civil rights case was filed in the Fulton County Superior Court and alleges Kamau violated the city charter.

“The mayor has repeatedly betrayed the confidence of the City and the City Council by intentionally and knowingly disclosing confidential information of the City for his and others’ personal benefit since his election to office,” says the filing by council members Carmalitha Gumbs, Corey Reeves, Jaceey Sebastian, Natasha Williams and Helen Willis. “Most recently, it has come plaintiffs’ attention that the mayor has been recording the confidential executive sessions of the City Council — against the expressed wishes of City Council members.”

South Fulton is Fulton County’s newest city and was incorporated in 2017. Mayor Khalid is described on the city’s website as a “community activist and Southern, Black, Christian Socialist,” and the first Black Lives Matter organizer elected to public office. He was voted on to the council in 2017 and elected mayor in 2021.

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment,” Howell said.