Details emerge in arrest of City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau

Credit: City of South Fulton

Credit: City of South Fulton

Crime & Public Safety
By
20 minutes ago
X

The mayor of the City of South Fulton was arrested and is facing charges related to a Saturday morning incident, according to city officials.

Khalid Kamau was booked into the Fulton County Jail by the early afternoon and released that evening after posting bond. Jail records show he is facing charges of first-degree burglary and criminal trespass.

“I do want to thank South Fulton Police and the staff and officers at Rice Street for courteous and professional service throughout the day today,” Kamau told Channel 2 Action News after he was released.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2, Kamau decided to venture onto a private property on Cascade Palmetto Highway because he was interested in purchasing the home there, he told police. The homeowner then confronted Kamau, pulled out a gun and told him to stay until authorities arrived, the report stated. The mayor said he believed the residence was abandoned, according to the news station.

City spokeswoman Jacqueline Howell confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and officials are “unable to provide further details at this time.”

In March, five of the seven members of South Fulton’s city council filed a lawsuit to throw Kamau out of office. The civil rights case was filed in the Fulton County Superior Court and alleges Kamau violated the city charter.

“The mayor has repeatedly betrayed the confidence of the City and the City Council by intentionally and knowingly disclosing confidential information of the City for his and others’ personal benefit since his election to office,” says the filing by council members Carmalitha Gumbs, Corey Reeves, Jaceey Sebastian, Natasha Williams and Helen Willis. “Most recently, it has come plaintiffs’ attention that the mayor has been recording the confidential executive sessions of the City Council — against the expressed wishes of City Council members.”

ExploreSouth Fulton in turmoil as council members sue mayor, city manager quits

South Fulton is Fulton County’s newest city and was incorporated in 2017. Mayor Khalid is described on the city’s website as a “community activist and Southern, Black, Christian Socialist,” and the first Black Lives Matter organizer elected to public office. He was voted on to the council in 2017 and elected mayor in 2021.

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment,” Howell said.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC Staff

Bill Shipp, irascible political journalist, dies at 891h ago

Man’s body found inside vehicle at busy SW Atlanta shopping center, police say
52m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say
3h ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
2h ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Braves play Rays in final game before all-star break
2h ago

Credit: AP

Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
26m ago
The Latest

Man’s body found inside vehicle at busy SW Atlanta shopping center, police say
52m ago
3 killed, 2 injured in 4 shootings during 8-hour span Sunday morning in Atlanta, cops say
3h ago
City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top