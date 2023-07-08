BreakingNews
BREAKING: City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested

Credit: City of South Fulton

The mayor of the City of South Fulton was arrested and is facing charges, city officials confirmed Saturday morning.

Few details were released on the incident that led to Khalid Kamau’s arrest and his charges were not publicly announced. City spokeswoman Jacqueline Howell confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and officials are “unable to provide further details at this time.”

Kamau does not appear to be currently booked into the Fulton County Jail and Howell did not say if he would be held at another facility.

“The City of South Fulton is committed to upholding the law and ensuring that all individuals, regardless of their position, are subject to the same fair and just treatment,”

In March, five of the seven members of South Fulton’s city council filed a lawsuit to throw Kamau out of office. The civil rights case was filed in the Fulton County Superior Court and alleges Kamau violated the city charter.

“The mayor has repeatedly betrayed the confidence of the City and the City Council by intentionally and knowingly disclosing confidential information of the City for his and others’ personal benefit since his election to office,” says the filing by council members Carmalitha Gumbs, Corey Reeves, Jaceey Sebastian, Natasha Williams and Helen Willis. “Most recently, it has come plaintiffs’ attention that the mayor has been recording the confidential executive sessions of the City Council — against the expressed wishes of City Council members.”

South Fulton is Fulton County’s newest city and was incorporated in 2017. Mayor Khalid is described on the city’s website as a “community activist and Southern, Black, Christian Socialist,” and the first Black Lives Matter organizer elected to public office. He was voted on to the council in 2017 and elected mayor in 2021.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

