DeKalb townhouse riddled with bullets may have been gang shooting, cops say

Police gathered outside a home in the 5000 block of Chupp Way Circle after a woman was shot while she was inside her residence May 23.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A DeKalb County family’s house was shot up last month in what may have been a gang-related drive-by, according to police.

A 39-year-old woman was critically injured after suffering a gunshot wound to the head May 23, an incident report indicated.

Police said someone shot up her Stonecrest townhouse in the 5000 block of Chupp Way Circle. According to reports, five children ages 1 to 17 were in the home at the time.

The father of the woman’s children reported the shooting to police, according to the report. He said they were in the townhouse in the Aladdin Townhomes subdivision when they heard gunshots and dropped to the floor. He said the victim was shot when she looked out the window to see where the shots came from. He jumped out of a second-story window and ran to find help, the report stated.

Investigators found the woman lying on the bathroom floor with a gunshot wound to her forehead. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Department officials did not have an update on her condition Thursday.

According to the report, one of the family members suggested to investigators that the shooter may have been a known gang member who was upset with him.

A neighbor told police they saw a man in a black hoodie hanging out of a tinted window in a light-orange GMC SUV, firing a handgun at the victims’ house.

Police recovered 10 shell casings at the scene and saw where gunshots had struck the front of the home. Officers also noted damage to two vehicles parked outside.

There was no word Thursday on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

