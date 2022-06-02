DeKalb townhouse riddled with bullets may have been gang shooting, cops say

According to the report, one of the family members suggested to investigators that the shooter may have been a known gang member who was upset with him.

A neighbor told police they saw a man in a black hoodie hanging out of a tinted window in a light-orange GMC SUV, firing a handgun at the victims’ house.

Police recovered 10 shell casings at the scene and saw where gunshots had struck the front of the home. Officers also noted damage to two vehicles parked outside.

There was no word Thursday on whether any suspects have been identified or arrested.