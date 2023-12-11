DeKalb police searching for van used in fatal hit-and-run in Ellenwood

DeKalb County police say they are looking for a white Dodge Ram ProMaster van with damage to the front grille and passenger-side mirror after a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Panthersville Road.

DeKalb County police are searching for a van used in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near Ellenwood on Friday night.

Police said the crash took place around 8 p.m. on Panthersville Road at Jaguar Drive, which is between Ellenwood and Panthersville. There are stop signs on Jaguar Drive at the intersection, but no stop signs or traffic lights on the much busier Panthersville Road where the speed limit is 45 mph.

The vehicle involved was a white Dodge Ram ProMaster van that would have damage to the front grille and passenger-side mirror, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released, including the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

