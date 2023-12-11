DeKalb police searching for van used in fatal hit-and-run in Ellenwood

DeKalb County police are searching for a van used in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near Ellenwood on Friday night.
Police said the crash took place around 8 p.m. on Panthersville Road at Jaguar Drive, which is between Ellenwood and Panthersville. There are stop signs on Jaguar Drive at the intersection, but no stop signs or traffic lights on the much busier Panthersville Road where the speed limit is 45 mph.
DKPD needs your help locating the below van that was used in a fatal hit and run of a pedestrian. On 12/8 shortly after...Posted by DeKalb County Police Department on Monday, December 11, 2023
The vehicle involved was a white Dodge Ram ProMaster van that would have damage to the front grille and passenger-side mirror, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information about the incident has been released, including the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.
