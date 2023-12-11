DeKalb police searching for van used in fatal hit-and-run in Ellenwood

DeKalb County police are searching for a van used in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian near Ellenwood on Friday night.

Police said the crash took place around 8 p.m. on Panthersville Road at Jaguar Drive, which is between Ellenwood and Panthersville. There are stop signs on Jaguar Drive at the intersection, but no stop signs or traffic lights on the much busier Panthersville Road where the speed limit is 45 mph.