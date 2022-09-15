DeKalb police searching for suspect in gas station shooting that injured 2

DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station.
The shooting took place after the suspect was dropped off at a Shell station at 4605 Glenwood Road, DeKalb police said. Police released photos of the suspect, who is wanted on assault charges, but said the driver of the SUV that dropped him off is only wanted for questioning.
The suspected shooter got out of a tan or copper Infiniti QX30 SUV with a Georgia license plate CNV1786.
After the shooting, police said the suspect left the scene on foot and traveled south on Glenfair Road. He is pictured wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and carrying a light blue backpack.
No further details about the incident have been released, including the identities of the victims or the severity of their injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb’s Homicide Assault Unit by calling 770-724-7850. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.
