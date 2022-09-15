ajc logo
X

DeKalb police searching for suspect in gas station shooting that injured 2

DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Combined ShapeCaption
DeKalb County police released photos of a man suspected of shooting two people at a Shell gas station on Glenwood Road.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting two people Monday at a gas station.

The shooting took place after the suspect was dropped off at a Shell station at 4605 Glenwood Road, DeKalb police said. Police released photos of the suspect, who is wanted on assault charges, but said the driver of the SUV that dropped him off is only wanted for questioning.

The suspected shooter got out of a tan or copper Infiniti QX30 SUV with a Georgia license plate CNV1786.

After the shooting, police said the suspect left the scene on foot and traveled south on Glenfair Road. He is pictured wearing a white T-shirt and jeans and carrying a light blue backpack.

No further details about the incident have been released, including the identities of the victims or the severity of their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb’s Homicide Assault Unit by calling 770-724-7850. To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Family members of a man found injured in the Roswell Area Park identified him as Matt Donald, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Family members identify man found with head injury in Roswell park1h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial Thursday, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney charged with murder testifies in his own defense
5h ago
The Zesto location at 2469 Piedmont Road in Buckhead will close Sept. 19. The family-owned restaurant, which has existed for more than 70 years, had 10 locations in metro Atlanta in the 1980s. Zesto locations continue to operate in East Atlanta, Forest Park and Tyrone. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA / CHRISTINA.MATACOTTA@AJC.COM

Zesto on Piedmont to close permanently
9h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
13h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
13h ago
Michael Roark of Grayson places his absentee ballot inside a drop box on the second day of early voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections building in Lawrenceville, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Georgia voting access slips under new laws, research shows
11h ago
The Latest
Two people were found shot Thursday morning at scenes along Jonesboro Road, including a gas station at the Hutchens Road intersection. One victim has died, according to Atlanta police.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

1 killed in ‘targeted’ double shooting at Atlanta gas station, cops say
54m ago
Family members identify man found with head injury in Roswell park
1h ago
GBI: Man killed after lunging at Cobb police officers with knife
2h ago
Featured
The presentation of the U.S. flag during the funeral for Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr. at West Ridge Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Dallas. Cobb County Sheriff Deputy Ervin Jr., alongside Jonathan Koleski was killed late Thursday while attempting to arrest Christopher James Cook Jr. at home in the Hampton Glen subdivision last Thursday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Community pays respects for second fallen Cobb County deputy
5h ago
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
8h ago
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top