Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
DeKalb police searching for man suspected in domestic violence killing

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are searching for a man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a domestic incident in Lithonia, police said.

Authorities identified Christopher Harvey as the man suspected of killing 31-year-old Derricka Body, a department spokeswoman said. The shooting took place March 24 around 9:45 p.m. at the Stonecrest Mill apartment homes. Officers found Body dead at the scene but the suspect had already left.

Body’s mother, Regina Scott, told Channel 2 Action News that she learned about her daughter’s death from footage on her doorbell camera. According to Scott, she returned home to find the lights on and her door unlocked. She checked her security camera and saw that police had been at her apartment and left with a bodybag, the news station reported.

On the video, Scott could hear her granddaughter describing how Harvey, Body’s boyfriend, allegedly shot and killed the woman, Channel 2 reported. Scott said Harvey left in Body’s car, a black Kia Soul, and took her cellphone.

Scott said on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Body’s funeral that her daughter was killed in front of her 4-year-old son.

“We are raising money for her burial as well as the aftercare to take on the task to raise three beautiful kids, two girls and one boy,” Scott wrote on the fundraising page. “My daughter was a wonderful mother and a loving sister and friend to all that knew her, loved her personality, and she was loved by everyone.”

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

