DeKalb police searching for man suspected in domestic violence killing

Authorities identified Christopher Harvey as the man suspected of killing 31-year-old Derricka Body, a department spokeswoman said. The shooting took place March 24 around 9:45 p.m. at the Stonecrest Mill apartment homes. Officers found Body dead at the scene but the suspect had already left.

Body’s mother, Regina Scott, told Channel 2 Action News that she learned about her daughter’s death from footage on her doorbell camera. According to Scott, she returned home to find the lights on and her door unlocked. She checked her security camera and saw that police had been at her apartment and left with a bodybag, the news station reported.