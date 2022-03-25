DeKalb police: Man shot woman, then himself at Tucker hotel

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a Tucker hotel on Friday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responded to the DoubleTree hotel on Lavista Road, where a man shot a woman and then fatally shot himself, police said in a news release. Authorities said the two are related.
The woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. No one else was injured, police said.
Police did not release their identities.
