ajc logo
X

DeKalb police: Man shot woman, then himself at Tucker hotel

The shooting happened at the Double Tree Inn on Lavista Road.

caption arrowCaption
The shooting happened at the Double Tree Inn on Lavista Road.

Crime & Public Safety
By Liset Cruz
Updated 56 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a Tucker hotel on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the DoubleTree hotel on Lavista Road, where a man shot a woman and then fatally shot himself, police said in a news release. Authorities said the two are related.

The woman was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. No one else was injured, police said.

Police did not release their identities.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Liset Cruz on twitter

Liset Cruz is an intern for Atlanta Now. She is a senior at the University of Georgia majoring in journalism and sociology with minors in Latinx studies and human services. She aspires to become an investigative reporter and cover politics, crime, immigration and civil rights.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Gwinnett police’s mental health team helped end Greyhound bus standoff
1h ago
Man sentenced to life without parole after killing victim in ex-girlfriend’s apartment
1h ago
2 men dead in separate SW Atlanta shootings minutes apart
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top