DeKalb police: Dispute between 2 couples ends with shooting that injured 3

Police said officers were called to reports of people shot at two locations: the intersection of Bouldercrest and Panthersville roads and about a mile north on Ambrose Court. They found the three injured between the two locations.

It was not clear how the victims ended up there, but investigators believe they were injured as a result of the dispute that swelled into gunfire. A police spokesperson did not say what they argued over, or who was believed to have fired shots.