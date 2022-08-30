DeKalb police: Dispute between 2 couples ends with shooting that injured 3

An argument between two couples escalated to an exchange of gunfire that left three of the four people injured in DeKalb County on Monday evening, according to police.
Police said officers were called to reports of people shot at two locations: the intersection of Bouldercrest and Panthersville roads and about a mile north on Ambrose Court. They found the three injured between the two locations.
It was not clear how the victims ended up there, but investigators believe they were injured as a result of the dispute that swelled into gunfire. A police spokesperson did not say what they argued over, or who was believed to have fired shots.
The three injured were taken to a hospital, and their conditions were not disclosed. No other details were provided about the victims, including whether any would face charges.
— Staff writer Henri Hollis contributed to this article.
