DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
BREAKING: DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting near Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The scene is along Cedar Park Trail down the road from the Dekalb Academy of Technology and Environment. It happened around 3 a.m., Channel 2 reported.

Officials told the news station that two people were killed and a third was injured.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting. Police did not immediately return a request for more information.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

