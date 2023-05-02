BREAKING: DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain

DeKalb County police are investigating a fatal shooting near Stone Mountain early Tuesday morning, according to Channel 2 Action News.
The scene is along Cedar Park Trail down the road from the Dekalb Academy of Technology and Environment. It happened around 3 a.m., Channel 2 reported.
Officials told the news station that two people were killed and a third was injured.
It is unclear what sparked the shooting. Police did not immediately return a request for more information.
Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
