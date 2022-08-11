DeKalb police arrest suspect in fatal gas station shooting

Holmes’ arrest stems from a July 13 shooting at a Chevron on the corner of Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.

Demario Kentrall Pharrish was struck twice during the early morning shooting, according to deputies. Police said the victim saw a man and woman arguing inside a vehicle parked at a gas pump around 2:20 a.m. He was shot when he tried to stop the man from beating the woman, Channel 2 Action News reported.