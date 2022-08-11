DeKalb police arrest suspect in fatal gas station shooting

Authorities made an arrest Thursday in the homicide of a man who was shot at a Decatur gas station last month after he intervened in a couple’s fight.
Jimmy Holmes, 25, of Decatur, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
Sheriff’s office investigators apprehended him at a residence at the Candler Forest apartment complex in the 2100 block of Candler Road. Online booking records indicate he remained in custody at the DeKalb County jail without bond late Thursday.
Holmes’ arrest stems from a July 13 shooting at a Chevron on the corner of Candler Road and Misty Waters Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a statement Thursday.
Demario Kentrall Pharrish was struck twice during the early morning shooting, according to deputies. Police said the victim saw a man and woman arguing inside a vehicle parked at a gas pump around 2:20 a.m. He was shot when he tried to stop the man from beating the woman, Channel 2 Action News reported.
