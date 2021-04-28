ajc logo
X

DeKalb offers deal to citizens with outstanding warrants

8/15/20 - Stone Mountain, GA - A DeKalb sheriff officer keeps an eye on marchers as several far-right groups, including militias and white supremacists, rally Saturday in the town of Stone Mountain, and a broad coalition of leftist anti-racist groups organized a counter-demonstration there after local authorities closed Stone Mountain park. Jenni Girtman for the Atlanta Journal Constitution
8/15/20 - Stone Mountain, GA - A DeKalb sheriff officer keeps an eye on marchers as several far-right groups, including militias and white supremacists, rally Saturday in the town of Stone Mountain, and a broad coalition of leftist anti-racist groups organized a counter-demonstration there after local authorities closed Stone Mountain park. Jenni Girtman for the Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Crime & Public Safety | 13 minutes ago
By Christian Boone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

If you have an outstanding warrant in DeKalb County for a misdemeanor offense, you may want to consider turning yourself in to authorities.

The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a series of “Warrant Relief Days” from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 4-6. During those three days, persons with outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by any DeKalb law enforcement agency are eligible for an unsecured judicial release if they report to the county jail on Memorial Drive in Decatur.

It’s something of a get out of jail card, but not quite for free. The sheriff’s office said charges will not be dismissed but those accused could remain out of jail until their court date. The offer is a continuation of a standing order governing bail during judicial emergency issued at the onset of the pandemic by DeKalb state court.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top