DeKalb offers deal to citizens with outstanding warrants

The DeKalb Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a series of “Warrant Relief Days” from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 4-6. During those three days, persons with outstanding misdemeanor warrants issued by any DeKalb law enforcement agency are eligible for an unsecured judicial release if they report to the county jail on Memorial Drive in Decatur.

It’s something of a get out of jail card, but not quite for free. The sheriff’s office said charges will not be dismissed but those accused could remain out of jail until their court date. The offer is a continuation of a standing order governing bail during judicial emergency issued at the onset of the pandemic by DeKalb state court.