DeKalb man convicted of voluntary manslaughter in teen’s 2020 killing

The victim was Dontavious Young, who Stone Mountain police found lying face down in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, Boston said. He had been shot 13 times.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Stone Mountain police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on Cherry Wood Drive. When officers arrived, they found Young unresponsive in the street with an empty holster by his side, according to investigators. Young had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers also saw Haile standing in front of a house near the scene, Boston said. He had laid two handguns in front of him, his own and another belonging to Young. Haile told police he had also been shot, so he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Boston did not share further details about Haile’s injury.

When Haile was interviewed by detectives, he told them he did not know Young and that the teen had tried to rob him at gunpoint, according to Boston. Haile claimed he acted in self-defense when he pulled his gun in response to Young’s attempted robbery, and the two began shooting at each other.

Young tried to run away, but Haile continued to fire at him. Boston said Haile told investigators that Young fell to the ground, put up his hands and yelled, “I’m sorry,” but Haile said he continued to fire until Young was dead.

Haile was booked into the DeKalb jail Oct. 14, 2020, and has remained there as the court denied multiple requests for bond.