DeKalb man arrested on charges related to deadly shooting, crash in Gwinnett

Before he died, Wardlaw said a few words that Marez said he could not understand. Wardlaw was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

At the time, investigators could not determine where Wardlaw had been shot. No gunshots had been reported in the area, police said.

Police did not say how they connected Jackson to the incident or what evidence allowed them to obtain warrants for his arrest. He was arrested at his home with the help of Gwinnett sheriff’s deputies, and he remains in the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.

Caption Don Wardlaw, 46, of Stone Mountain, with his two children. Credit: Family Photo

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Wardlaw’s sister-in-law, he is survived by two children. The fundraiser was created to help pay for Wardlaw’s memorial service and future counseling and education for his kids. Since its inception on Jan. 31, it has raised more than $14,000 toward its $25,000 goal.