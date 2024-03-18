DeKalb inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

The Atlanta man had been in custody since Feb. 4 on charges of obstruction and simple battery against police. One day earlier, he was released from the DeKalb jail after an arrest Feb. 1 on a criminal trespassing charge, records show.

In January, Collins pleaded guilty to interference with government property and obstruction and was sentenced to serve two years, court records show. However, he was ordered to be released Jan. 26.

“The two years are suspended on the condition that defendant is released to go to the Atlanta VA Medical Center for treatment, and successfully complete any recommended treatment,” court documents state.

The death is being investigated by the agency’s Office of Professional Standards. It is the latest in a string of unrelated deaths involving inmates in metro Atlanta and North Georgia jails.

On Saturday, a Clarke County inmate died after being found unresponsive in her cell, the sheriff’s office said. During a check at around 1:45 a.m. at the jail on Lexington Road in Athens, officials said staff noticed that the 41-year-old, whose name was not released, was unresponsive and “apparently in medical distress.” Medical personnel provided aid until EMS arrived at the scene.

In 2023, 10 inmate deaths were reported at the Fulton County jail.