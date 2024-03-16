Crime & Public Safety

Clarke County Jail inmate dead, found unresponsive in cell

The Clarke County Jail inmate was found unresponsive Saturday morning, officials said.

A Clarke County Jail inmate died Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in her cell, the sheriff’s office said.

During a cell check around 1:45 a.m. at the jail on Lexington Road in Athens, officials said staff noticed the 41-year-old woman unresponsive and “apparently in medical distress.” Medical personnel began to provide aid until EMS arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional and eventually pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said her name would not be released until they were able to get in contact with her family. The charges she was facing were also not provided

The GBI has been asked to investigate the death.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

