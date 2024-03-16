Clarke County Jail inmate dead, found unresponsive in cell

A Clarke County Jail inmate died Saturday morning after being found unresponsive in her cell, the sheriff’s office said.

During a cell check around 1:45 a.m. at the jail on Lexington Road in Athens, officials said staff noticed the 41-year-old woman unresponsive and “apparently in medical distress.” Medical personnel began to provide aid until EMS arrived at the scene.

The woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional and eventually pronounced dead.