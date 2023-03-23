DeKalb homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say

A homeowner shot and killed a man after he broke into his DeKalb County home on Thursday morning, authorities said.
DeKalb police responded to the home invasion just after 5:30 a.m. on Peachcrest Road in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, according to Sgt. B. Danner. He said the intruder was fatally shot inside the home.
Details are limited, as the homeowner is currently being interviewed by police. Danner didn’t say how the intruder entered the home, and it’s unclear if the homeowner knew him.
Sandy Mize, who has lived in the neighborhood for 40 years, described the homeowner as a quiet man. A drive-by shooting had happened in the area a few years ago, she added.
“This is a really bad neighborhood, as far as everything is concerned,” Mize added. “There’s a lot of crime and drugs around here so you have to really be careful.”
