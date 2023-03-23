DeKalb homeowner shoots, kills intruder, police say

DeKalb police responded to the home invasion just after 5:30 a.m. on Peachcrest Road in the Belvedere Park neighborhood, according to Sgt. B. Danner. He said the intruder was fatally shot inside the home.

Details are limited, as the homeowner is currently being interviewed by police. Danner didn’t say how the intruder entered the home, and it’s unclear if the homeowner knew him.