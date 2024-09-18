Crime & Public Safety

DeKalb elementary school students temporarily relocated due to power outage

The Woodland Hills neighborhood lost power after a tree fell on Briar Vista Terrace overnight, causing DeKalb County School District to temporarily relocate students at Briar Vista Elementary.

By
2 hours ago

Students, teachers and staff at a DeKalb County elementary school will be relocated to a nearby high school campus due to a power outage caused by a fallen tree.

Briar Vista Elementary School students will move over Wednesday to Druid Hills High School until power is restored in the neighborhood, DeKalb schools spokesman Donald Porter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A fallen tree took out powerlines in DeKalb County's Woodland Hills neighborhood.

A large tree fell on Briar Vista Terrace in DeKalb’s Woodland Hills neighborhood near Emory University overnight, cutting power to more than 900 homes and the elementary school. The outage did not appear to extend to the nearby university.

The downed tree shut down Briar Vista Terrace well before sunrise, but Georgia Power expected to have service restored by 9 a.m., according to the utility’s website. Only about 120 homes remained without power around 8:30 a.m.

Despite the quick work to restore power, the situation was not resolved before students began to arrive for school. Briar Vista Elementary starts at 7:45 a.m., according to the school system’s website.

