DeKalb elementary school students temporarily relocated due to power outage

A large tree fell on Briar Vista Terrace in DeKalb’s Woodland Hills neighborhood near Emory University overnight, cutting power to more than 900 homes and the elementary school. The outage did not appear to extend to the nearby university.

The downed tree shut down Briar Vista Terrace well before sunrise, but Georgia Power expected to have service restored by 9 a.m., according to the utility’s website. Only about 120 homes remained without power around 8:30 a.m.

Despite the quick work to restore power, the situation was not resolved before students began to arrive for school. Briar Vista Elementary starts at 7:45 a.m., according to the school system’s website.