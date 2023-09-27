DeKalb cops seek man suspected of killing woman found in her car near I-285

DeKalb County authorities are asking for help finding a man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in her car near I-285 in Tucker nearly five months ago.

Kristopher Brown, 22, of Lithonia, has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting, DeKalb sheriff’s office spokeswoman Cynthia Williams said in a statement. Brown is accused of killing 36-year-old Dorian Bennett, who was found May 3 with multiple gunshot wounds at I-285 and Lavista Road.

That night, officers were called to the interstate around 11:45 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, police said. Bennett was found dead inside the car, but investigators did not say how long she might have been there.

In May, investigators said it appeared Bennett’s shooter had been inside the car with her, but no other details were provided. Wednesday’s statement naming Brown as a suspect did not shed further light on the circumstances around the shooting.

The sheriff’s office released a photo of Brown and warned the public not to approach him since he could be armed.

Bennett was a mother of four — two boys and two girls, ages 17, 15, 12 and 10. One of her daughters, Beautiful Austin-Bennett, described her as “special, beautiful and adventurous” on a GoFundMe page, and told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she was “this loud, fun person, but got a feisty side.”

“Her energy was contagious and she had a heart just as big and beautiful as she was, which unfortunately led to her untimely departure,” Austin-Bennett wrote on the fundraising page.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS. A reward may be possible if the information provided leads to an arrest.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

