Defense: Ross Harris was stressed, sleep-deprived on day son died

On this day, Harris had to be at work early for a meeting. He hurried out of the house, skipping his morning shave. He planned to drop Cooper off, hit the drive-through at Chick-fil-A and report to work, Diamond said.

While on the road Harris received a message that the meeting had been delayed, he said. So he decided to have breakfast with Cooper inside the restaurant, another break from routine.

“That is an essential factor,” said Diamond, referring to other cases he’s studied where kids were left behind in locked cars. “What’s essential is for the hippocampus to be reactivated to remind the parent the child is in the car.

But that didn’t happen, he said. There were no reminders, nothing on the front seat that he would’ve seen, nor any sounds from Cooper, who was strapped in a rear-facing car seat.

Judge Staley Clark has reserved three days for the motion for a new trial. She’s unlikely to grant one ― judges rarely do, said Marietta attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

“This is an opportunity for the lawyers to put up evidence,” she said. “Whatever happens, it’s going to be appealed.”

Please return for updates.