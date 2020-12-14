Defense: Ross Harris was stressed, sleep-deprived on day son died

A leading authority on the phenomenon of parents leaving kids in hot cars testified Monday that, on the day his son died, Justin Ross Harris was operating on little sleep and straying from routine — factors that likely contributed to the former Home Depot web developer leaving his only child inside his SUV for roughly seven hours.
David Diamond, an expert on the brain and memory, was to have been the defense’s expert witness in Harris’ 2016 murder trial. He wasn’t called after Judge Mary Staley Clark ruled the state should have access to his notes from pre-trial meetings with Harris and his lawyers.
Diamond was the first to testify at Monday’s hearing for a new trial. Rulings by Staley Clark made it impossible for Harris, serving a life sentence plus 32 years at Macon State Prison, to get a fair trial, the defense contends. Harris appeared from the prison, via Zoom, for the virtual hearing.
On June 18, 2014, Harris was stressed about a project for work that was behind schedule, Diamond testified. He went to bed at 1 a.m., later than usual, and was awakened around 5 a.m. by 22-month-old Cooper.
“His routine, pretty much every day, he would get up with Cooper, have breakfast with Cooper, then prepare him for the day” and take him to daycare, Diamond said.
On this day, Harris had to be at work early for a meeting. He hurried out of the house, skipping his morning shave. He planned to drop Cooper off, hit the drive-through at Chick-fil-A and report to work, Diamond said.
While on the road Harris received a message that the meeting had been delayed, he said. So he decided to have breakfast with Cooper inside the restaurant, another break from routine.
“That is an essential factor,” said Diamond, referring to other cases he’s studied where kids were left behind in locked cars. “What’s essential is for the hippocampus to be reactivated to remind the parent the child is in the car.
But that didn’t happen, he said. There were no reminders, nothing on the front seat that he would’ve seen, nor any sounds from Cooper, who was strapped in a rear-facing car seat.
Judge Staley Clark has reserved three days for the motion for a new trial. She’s unlikely to grant one ― judges rarely do, said Marietta attorney Ashleigh Merchant.
“This is an opportunity for the lawyers to put up evidence,” she said. “Whatever happens, it’s going to be appealed.”
