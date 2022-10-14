Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting

The shooter evaded arrest for hours before he was cornered at a home and arrested, the Associated Press reported.

Karnatz’s husband, Tom Karnatz, spoke to the police and broke the news to Kaivani and the rest of the family that his wife had been one of the victims.

“She was a very loving wife and amazing mother to our three sons,” he told the AP through tears when he answered the door at the family’s home Friday. “We’re absolutely heartbroken and miss her dearly.”

Kaivani feels numb and shock.

“It’s still sinking in and the shock that comes with such a blow like that, it’s protecting us to some degree, but I know that’s eventually going to wear off,” Kaivani told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “I think we all kind of feel the same, just deeply sad and sorrowful.”

Kaivani said her sister was an avid runner, who ran the Boston Marathon multiple times and would frequent the Neuse River Greenway near her home. Karnatz would often send pictures of the wildlife she encountered while running on the trail.

Credit: Photo provided by family of Susan Karnatz Credit: Photo provided by family of Susan Karnatz

She said Karnatz was a loving mother who homeschooled her three children. She loved to learn and read and convinced her sister her to begin learning Finnish due to their Finnish heritage.

“She really loved her family. She couldn’t wait to have kids. Growing up, she always wanted kids,” Kaivani said.

The two communicated, at least through text, every day. Kaivani said she would always reach out to Karnatz whenever something sad happened in her life.

“I think about her all the time,” Kaivani said. “She’ll be on my mind always.”

Karnatz was born in Raleigh, where her parents still live. Kaivani expects to head there in coming days.

Kaivani said her family, Karnatz’ family and their parents would always vacation for the month of July at Douglas Lake in northern Michigan. They are already planning to honor her sister’s memory next July.

“We plan to do something to show tribute to her there in a more formal way,” she said. “I’ll remember her every day.”