Deadly shooting at College Park gas station sends customers running

Man shot outside restaurant, dies in parking lot of gas station

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Customers of a College Park gas station were sent running for cover overnight when bullets started flying in the parking lot, Channel 2 Action News reported.

A clerk at the Chevron station on the corner of Godby Road and Old National Highway told the news station he heard several gunshots before customers rushed into the food mart around midnight Sunday. When the shooting stopped, a man’s body lay in the parking lot, according to Channel 2.

The clerk believed the shooting originated at the Legend Café adjacent to the gas station, where a glass door was broken out Monday morning, the news station reported. College Park police have not confirmed any details about the shooting.

This story was first reported by Channel 2 Action News. We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

