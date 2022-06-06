Deadly shooting at College Park gas station sends customers running

A clerk at the Chevron station on the corner of Godby Road and Old National Highway told the news station he heard several gunshots before customers rushed into the food mart around midnight Sunday. When the shooting stopped, a man’s body lay in the parking lot, according to Channel 2.

The clerk believed the shooting originated at the Legend Café adjacent to the gas station, where a glass door was broken out Monday morning, the news station reported. College Park police have not confirmed any details about the shooting.