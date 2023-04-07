DA: Man found guilty of child sexual abuse in Fulton tried to blame ‘sexsomnia’

Valentin Martinez was found guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation in the abuse of a 13-year-old, Fulton District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Purkayastha said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

The 37-year-old was arrested in September 2021 and has been in jail since then. No information was provided about the abuse, but Purkayastha said Martinez tried to diminish the severity of it by claiming “sexsomnia” and “good character.”