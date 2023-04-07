X

DA: Man found guilty of child sexual abuse in Fulton tried to blame ‘sexsomnia’

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

A man was convicted Thursday of repeatedly sexually abusing a teenager in Fulton County, officials said.

Valentin Martinez was found guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of child molestation in the abuse of a 13-year-old, Fulton District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Pallavi Purkayastha said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 17.

The 37-year-old was arrested in September 2021 and has been in jail since then. No information was provided about the abuse, but Purkayastha said Martinez tried to diminish the severity of it by claiming “sexsomnia” and “good character.”

According to a journal article published by the Oxford University Press, sexsomnia is “amnestic sexual behavior during sleep.”

Purkayastha said prosecutors were able to prove to the jury the details of the abuse that the victim provided in statements.

“A sexual predator was held accountable because of the courage and determination of a 13-year-old child,” District Attorney Fani Willis said in a statement. “There is no place in our society for people who prey on and sexually abuse children.”

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Masked suspect wanted in terrifying attack of woman in Buckhead, cops say2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Gifts and public officials: How it works in Georgia
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Sonny Perdue’s next test: Supporting Georgia’s public colleges
10h ago

Credit: JEAN SHIFRIN

Hulu creating a documentary about Atlanta’s Freaknik
7h ago

Credit: JEAN SHIFRIN

Hulu creating a documentary about Atlanta’s Freaknik
7h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

Wanted man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in SW Atlanta
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Masked suspect wanted in terrifying attack of woman in Buckhead, cops say
2h ago
Wanted man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound in SW Atlanta
3h ago
‘Grab him!’ Video shows daring escape of handcuffed man from Clayton County jail
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo

Patricia Murphy: These political dogs make my day, maybe yours, too
9h ago
Scott Stallings, the realtor, enjoying Masters moment with golfer who shares his name
Metro Atlanta food and drink events to check out in April
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top