Crews respond to water main break in Buckhead

Crews are onsite responding to a water main break in Buckhead that flooded parts of Peachtree Road Northeast on Saturday.
The Department of Watershed Management said residents and businesses around Delmont Drive and Peachtree Road Northeast will experience a temporary disruption of water services starting at 2:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to be completed by approximately 8:30 p.m.
“We will continue to update the community and businesses throughout the repair process, which could extend until the evening,” DWM said.
Video on social media showed brown water rushing onto Peachtree Road in front of Walgreens, a couple blocks south of Buckhead Village, Saturday morning.
The water main break comes just hours before severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the region with risk of flash flooding, damaging winds and strong tornadoes.
