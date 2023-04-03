Coweta man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2021 shooting death

Wells, who Cranford said was standing near the door when shots were fired, fell backward into the front yard of Strozier’s home. He then fled the scene before authorities arrived. Wells did not have any weapons on her at the time, Cranford confirmed.

Strozier turned himself in to police a few hours after the incident. At trial, Cranford said Strozier’s attorney argued that he accidentally discharged the gun and did not mean to kill Wells.

“This murder was senseless and unjustified. In a moment of anger, Marcus Strozier took Carlesha’s life and changed her family’s life, including that of her two small children, forever,” Cranford said. “It is just that he was found guilty for his actions and that he received a life sentence.”