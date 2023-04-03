X

Coweta man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2021 shooting death

Credit: Newnan Police Department

Credit: Newnan Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

A man was sentenced to prison Friday for killing his girlfriend in 2021 at his Coweta County home, officials said.

Marcus Strozier Jr. of Newnan was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life behind bars. Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said the jury was unable to reach a verdict on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, leading to a mistrial on that count.

In April 2021, Carlesha Wells of Griffin was found shot at an apartment complex along Neal Street, Newnan police previously said. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Cranford said a fight between Wells and Strozier led to the shooting. The two had been in a relationship for some time, but allegations of Strozier cheating on Wells caused tensions, according to Cranford. An argument between the two began outside Strozier’s apartment and continued inside.

ExploreNewnan man arrested on murder charge in girlfriend’s shooting

At about 6:15 p.m., Strozier took out a gun and shot Wells in the chest at close range, Cranford said.

Wells, who Cranford said was standing near the door when shots were fired, fell backward into the front yard of Strozier’s home. He then fled the scene before authorities arrived. Wells did not have any weapons on her at the time, Cranford confirmed.

Strozier turned himself in to police a few hours after the incident. At trial, Cranford said Strozier’s attorney argued that he accidentally discharged the gun and did not mean to kill Wells.

“This murder was senseless and unjustified. In a moment of anger, Marcus Strozier took Carlesha’s life and changed her family’s life, including that of her two small children, forever,” Cranford said. “It is just that he was found guilty for his actions and that he received a life sentence.”

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Young Thug case: Juror detained for hours after filming court proceedings4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

On heels of ‘60 Minutes’ feature, Marjorie Greene to lead pro-Trump protest
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Democrats threaten primary against centrist Atlanta lawmaker
10h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Street racing’s return? 7 arrested, accused of illegal driving near GSU campus
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Street racing’s return? 7 arrested, accused of illegal driving near GSU campus
1h ago

Atlanta contractor faces new federal charge in City Hall bribery trial
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Street racing’s return? 7 arrested, accused of illegal driving near GSU campus
1h ago
2 would-be thieves electrocuted at power substation, police say
2h ago
Cops: Man fatally shot after having gun stolen in Clayton County; teens arrested
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Tim Wilson

Teenager makes amazing recovery after baseball accident
Dear Atlanta: I’m ready to listen and work on your behalf - From the AJC editor
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top