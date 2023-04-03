Coweta man sentenced to life in girlfriend’s 2021 shooting death

A man was sentenced to prison Friday for killing his girlfriend in 2021 at his Coweta County home, officials said.
Marcus Strozier Jr. of Newnan was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life behind bars. Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford said the jury was unable to reach a verdict on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge, leading to a mistrial on that count.
In April 2021, Carlesha Wells of Griffin was found shot at an apartment complex along Neal Street, Newnan police previously said. The 25-year-old was taken to a hospital, where she died.
Cranford said a fight between Wells and Strozier led to the shooting. The two had been in a relationship for some time, but allegations of Strozier cheating on Wells caused tensions, according to Cranford. An argument between the two began outside Strozier’s apartment and continued inside.
At about 6:15 p.m., Strozier took out a gun and shot Wells in the chest at close range, Cranford said.
Wells, who Cranford said was standing near the door when shots were fired, fell backward into the front yard of Strozier’s home. He then fled the scene before authorities arrived. Wells did not have any weapons on her at the time, Cranford confirmed.
Strozier turned himself in to police a few hours after the incident. At trial, Cranford said Strozier’s attorney argued that he accidentally discharged the gun and did not mean to kill Wells.
“This murder was senseless and unjustified. In a moment of anger, Marcus Strozier took Carlesha’s life and changed her family’s life, including that of her two small children, forever,” Cranford said. “It is just that he was found guilty for his actions and that he received a life sentence.”
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC