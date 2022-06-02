ajc logo
Coweta jail nurse charged after giving drugs to inmate, officials say

Shaneika Roberts, a Coweta County Jail nurse, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with contraband.

Shaneika Roberts, a Coweta County Jail nurse, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with contraband.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A Coweta County Jail nurse was arrested after she was caught giving drugs to an inmate last week, officials said.

Shaneika Lashauntrae Roberts was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with contraband. Additional charges are pending, sheriff’s office spokesman Toby Nix said.

On May 26, surveillance footage from inside the Coweta County Jail revealed a drug transaction between Roberts and an inmate, according to Nix. The inmate, whose name was not released, was escorted by Roberts to a counter in the jail infirmary, where he reached into her jacket pocket and retrieved an object, then put it into his jumpsuit, Nix said.

The entire jail pod was locked down as authorities conducted a search. A K-9 led officials to the inmate’s cell, where Nix said several items were found, including small plastic bags containing pills, methamphetamine, fentanyl, tobacco, marijuana and an unknown white powder, as well as drug- and gambling-related paraphernalia and a handmade shank.

Nix said charges are pending for others involved in the incident.

About the Author

Follow Caroline Silva on twitter

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

