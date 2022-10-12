Covington Salvation Army employee accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Christal Guthrie, 44, was arrested Oct. 3 on one count of theft by deception and 11 counts of falsifying documents, Covington police announced this week. Guthrie was booked into the Newton jail, where she remains without bond.

An investigation was opened Aug. 17 after officers received a report of possible misappropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), police said. The Salvation Army of Covington, which had been contracted by county officials to help distribute the ARPA funds, shared evidence of fraud, the Rockdale and Newton Citizen reported.