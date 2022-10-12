ajc logo
X

Covington Salvation Army employee accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

A former employee of the Salvation Army of Covington has been arrested and faces a dozen felony charges after she was accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds meant for Newton County citizens, authorities said.

Christal Guthrie, 44, was arrested Oct. 3 on one count of theft by deception and 11 counts of falsifying documents, Covington police announced this week. Guthrie was booked into the Newton jail, where she remains without bond.

An investigation was opened Aug. 17 after officers received a report of possible misappropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), police said. The Salvation Army of Covington, which had been contracted by county officials to help distribute the ARPA funds, shared evidence of fraud, the Rockdale and Newton Citizen reported.

In a statement, Newton officials said evidence had been found of “forged or manipulated documents” used in applications for funding that were discovered by the Salvation Army during an internal audit. The Salvation Army had distributed about $525,000 meant to assist with rent and mortgage payments, the Citizen reported in mid-September. After evidence of fraud was found, the county ordered the Salvation Army to stop distributing funds during the investigation.

Despite Guthrie’s arrest, the case remains under investigation, police said, adding that they could not release additional details about the amount of money taken. More arrests and charges are possible, and the investigation is expected to continue for months, police said.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Where to watch Georgia’s U.S. Senate debate10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result
10h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New poll: Warnock-Walker close; Kemp builds lead over Abrams
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: Herschel Walker made a bad situation worse on the campaign trail
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: Herschel Walker made a bad situation worse on the campaign trail
10h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Tyler Matzek to undergo Tommy John surgery
3h ago
The Latest

Atlanta Police Department to buy back guns at Saturday event
3m ago
Narcotics seizure considered one of largest in Atlanta Police history
11m ago
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
33m ago
Featured

Jury selection begins in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s trial
27m ago
Georgia legend Vince Dooley home from hospital
4h ago
After a century of service, hospital enters final steps before closing
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top