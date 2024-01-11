Couple accused of antisemitic crimes in metro Atlanta arrested on drug charges

Philip Jacobs and another man, Michael David Weaver of Cartersville, were also accused in a stunt that involved projecting antisemitic messages on the Skip Spann Connector bridge over I-75 on Oct. 28.

Like Jacobs, Weaver has a history of citations from metro Atlanta police related to distributing antisemitic propaganda. In 2022, he was issued multiple criminal trespass warnings and got into a “loud verbal dispute” with a man who was ripping up his flyers. Weaver followed the other man until the man pulled out a Taser, according to a Cartersville police report.

Despite the vitriolic, conspiracy-laden messages spread by Weaver and Philip and Hilary Jacobs throughout the metro area, all three have faced only relatively minor misdemeanor charges. The alleged discovery of the marijuana plants, however, resulted in felony charges of violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act related to the possession, manufacture or distribution of marijuana for the Jacobses.

Philip and Hilary Jacobs were able to bond out of the Haralson jail Nov. 8, just one day after their arrest. Their cases are pending in both Douglas and Haralson counties, while Philip Jacobs has a separate case pending in Cobb with Weaver as a co-defendant.