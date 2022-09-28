Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large

When officers met the woman on Cricket Frog Trail about 8:30 p.m., she was sitting on the ground crying and distraught, an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution states. No arrests have been made.

The woman told officers she was walking near Conyers and Mill streets when she saw two men “coming out of the woods behind her.” She was hit in the head as she tried to run and then hit in the head again after a suspect grabbed her flashlight, according to the report.