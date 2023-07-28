Cops: Victim survives suspected murder-suicide attempt in SW Atlanta

A man died Friday morning after he shot and seriously injured a woman during a dispute in southwest Atlanta, then turned the gun on himself, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Southwood Vista apartments on Southwood Cove just before 11 a.m. after getting reports of multiple people shot, Atlanta police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, but the woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Neither has been publicly identified.

According to the initial investigation, the man and woman knew each other and got into a fight. The man shot the woman first, then shot himself, police said. Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the incident, police said.

No further information has been released about the shooting, including how the man and woman knew each other or the circumstances around the dispute.

