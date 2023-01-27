Cops: Teen girl shot while driving man from car break-in, shooting in SE Atlanta

A teenage girl was shot and is facing charges after she drove a man from an attempted car break-in and shooting in southeast Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
Atlanta police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the Vineyards of Brown’s Mill apartment complex along Vineyards Drive after receiving a call about a suspected car break-in. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said he had approached a “suspicious” man trying to break into his mother’s vehicle. He said the man shot at him, and he returned fire, according to authorities.
Police said the suspect then entered a white SUV. As the vehicle sped away, police said additional shots were fired at the victim, who again fired back. The victim was uninjured.
Soon after, officers spotted the white SUV in a parking lot about four miles away in the 1500 block of Moury Avenue in The Villages at Carver neighborhood. Officers noticed a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle and found the girl hiding behind the passenger seat with a graze wound to her thigh, police said.
She was taken to a hospital, and police determined she was injured while driving the SUV during the incident.
She was later issued a copy of charges for parties to crime and not having a license on her, according to authorities. Her mother was issued a copy of charges for curfew violation for her child.
The male suspect fled from the scene and remains at large, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
