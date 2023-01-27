Cops: Teen girl shot while driving man from car break-in, shooting in SE Atlanta

Atlanta police responded around 12:30 a.m. to the Vineyards of Brown’s Mill apartment complex along Vineyards Drive after receiving a call about a suspected car break-in. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who said he had approached a “suspicious” man trying to break into his mother’s vehicle. He said the man shot at him, and he returned fire, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect then entered a white SUV. As the vehicle sped away, police said additional shots were fired at the victim, who again fired back. The victim was uninjured.