Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago
Man broke into gaming machines before fleeing with accomplice, police say

Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing three convenience stores in south Atlanta and DeKalb County by smashing gaming machines with a sledgehammer before driving away.

Atlanta police shared photos of the suspects taken from security camera footage captured during a robbery Saturday at the Metro Quik Mart at 1341 Metropolitan Parkway. A man seen wearing a yellow beanie and yellow hoodie under a denim jacket smashed the gaming machines in the southwest Atlanta store, police said.

After using a small sledgehammer to break into the machines, the man demanded money from the store clerk, according to police. A woman in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and a denim jacket drove away with the man in a black Kia Forte with no license plate, police said.

Investigators believe the two suspects are responsible for similar robberies that took place within a short timeframe. The same day as the Metro Quik Mart robbery, a Valero gas station at 2587 Candler Road in DeKalb was robbed in a similar fashion, according to police. A few days earlier, on Wednesday, another robbery took place at the 24/7 Food Mart at 8 Cleveland Avenue in southeast Atlanta, police said.

Anyone with information related to the robberies can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters do not have to give their names or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

