Cops: Suspects robbed 3 metro Atlanta convenience stores with sledgehammer

Atlanta police shared photos of the suspects taken from security camera footage captured during a robbery Saturday at the Metro Quik Mart at 1341 Metropolitan Parkway. A man seen wearing a yellow beanie and yellow hoodie under a denim jacket smashed the gaming machines in the southwest Atlanta store, police said.

After using a small sledgehammer to break into the machines, the man demanded money from the store clerk, according to police. A woman in sunglasses, a black T-shirt and a denim jacket drove away with the man in a black Kia Forte with no license plate, police said.