Cops: Suspect in custody after firing on Coweta deputies during chase

The incident began when a deputy pulled over the suspect’s car on I-85 North, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the car, it sped away and continued north on I-85, hitting speeds of more than 130 mph, authorities said. After leaving Coweta with the deputy in pursuit, the suspect fired at least two rounds at the patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Though the sheriff’s office did not provide details about how the chase ended, the suspect’s car was stopped on I-85 North near the Sylvan Road exit. Video footage from the scene taken by Channel 2 Action News showed the dark-colored sedan being towed away with damage to the rear bumper.