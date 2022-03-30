ajc logo
X

Cops: Suspect in custody after firing on Coweta deputies during chase

Credit: WSBTV Videos

caption arrowCaption
Large police presence along I-85 near airport following end of chase

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A high-speed chase that began in Coweta County ended in southern Fulton County near the Atlanta airport Wednesday when a suspect who fired at least two shots at pursuing officers was taken into custody, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being moved to jail, the Coweta sheriff’s office said in a news release. According to authorities, the suspect is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions and will be booked into the Coweta County Jail once released from the hospital.

The incident began when a deputy pulled over the suspect’s car on I-85 North, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the car, it sped away and continued north on I-85, hitting speeds of more than 130 mph, authorities said. After leaving Coweta with the deputy in pursuit, the suspect fired at least two rounds at the patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

Though the sheriff’s office did not provide details about how the chase ended, the suspect’s car was stopped on I-85 North near the Sylvan Road exit. Video footage from the scene taken by Channel 2 Action News showed the dark-colored sedan being towed away with damage to the rear bumper.

Once the suspect was stopped, they were taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries related to the incident were reported.

The GBI has been asked to assist with the investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
UPDATE: Parent with gun shot by officer outside NW Atlanta high school
22m ago
Off-duty Atlanta police officer 1 of 2 people robbed at gunpoint
33m ago
Cherokee couple were on drugs when mom rolled over and smothered baby, cops say
53m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top