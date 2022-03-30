Cops: Suspect in custody after firing on Coweta deputies during chase

A high-speed chase that began in Coweta County ended in southern Fulton County near the Atlanta airport Wednesday when a suspect who fired at least two shots at pursuing officers was taken into custody, officials said.
The suspect, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance before being moved to jail, the Coweta sheriff’s office said in a news release. According to authorities, the suspect is facing charges in multiple jurisdictions and will be booked into the Coweta County Jail once released from the hospital.
The incident began when a deputy pulled over the suspect’s car on I-85 North, the sheriff’s office said. As the deputy approached the car, it sped away and continued north on I-85, hitting speeds of more than 130 mph, authorities said. After leaving Coweta with the deputy in pursuit, the suspect fired at least two rounds at the patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.
Though the sheriff’s office did not provide details about how the chase ended, the suspect’s car was stopped on I-85 North near the Sylvan Road exit. Video footage from the scene taken by Channel 2 Action News showed the dark-colored sedan being towed away with damage to the rear bumper.
Once the suspect was stopped, they were taken into custody without further incident, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries related to the incident were reported.
The GBI has been asked to assist with the investigation.
