Cops: Suspect charged in hit-and-run involving young Georgia Tech fan

Lavar C. Clinton, 38, surrendered to Atlanta police Friday on charges related to the Sept. 5 crash, the department said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Lavar C. Clinton, 38, surrendered to Atlanta police Friday on charges related to the Sept. 5 crash, the department said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
38-year-old turned himself in several days after the crash, police said

A man suspected in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy with a broken leg as he left Georgia Tech’s season-opening football game turned himself in Friday, Atlanta police said.

Lavar C. Clinton, 38, surrendered to Atlanta police on charges related to the Sept. 5 crash, the department said in a news release. Police said he had been identified as the suspect after “an aggressive and thorough investigation.” Clinton was charged with one count of hit-and-run, police said.

Kaine Chastain, the 11-year-old pedestrian injured in the crash, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital with a broken leg that required surgery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his medical expenses. His father, Jonathan Chastain, wrote in an update to the fundraising page that Kaine had been released from the hospital on Sept. 7 after beginning physical therapy. His recovery is expected to last six months.

ExploreGeorgia Tech fan, 11, injured in hit-and-run outside stadium after Clemson game

A crash report previously obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Kaine ran ahead of his family as they crossed Northside Drive and did not have the right-of-way. The black sedan was going through a yellow light, but a group of pedestrians had already started to cross Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to the report. Kaine’s father and 7-year-old sister were behind him and witnessed the crash.

Jonathan Chastain said he and his children had been traumatized by the ordeal.

“Both kids will need therapy from what happened,” he said on the GoFundMe page. “Physical healing will not be all that we have to deal with. There will be emotional and mental healing for all three of us.”

Family members and bystanders look into the ambulance after 11-year-old Kaine Chastain was hit by a car near Mercedes-Benze stadium, breaking his leg in two places.

Credit: GoFundMe

Family members and bystanders look into the ambulance after 11-year-old Kaine Chastain was hit by a car near Mercedes-Benze stadium, breaking his leg in two places.

Credit: GoFundMe

Family members and bystanders look into the ambulance after 11-year-old Kaine Chastain was hit by a car near Mercedes-Benze stadium, breaking his leg in two places.

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

Chastain, a single father, effusively thanked everyone who brought his family food and clothing at the hospital, as well as those who donated to the fundraiser. The GoFundMe has raised a little more than $12,000 toward its $15,000 goal.

“One of the biggest worries anyone has in a situation like this is having a way to cover your medical bills and living expenses,” Chastain said. “This has helped greatly and eased that burden.”

Despite the traumatic experience, Chastain said he was relieved his son was alive. A prominent Georgia Tech fan known as the GT Viking, Chastain said he and his family planned to attend the Yellow Jackets’ second game of the season Saturday. Georgia Tech won handily over the Western Carolina Catamounts with the Chastain family in the crowd.

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

