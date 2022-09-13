Cops: Suspect charged in hit-and-run involving young Georgia Tech fan

Lavar C. Clinton, 38, surrendered to Atlanta police on charges related to the Sept. 5 crash, the department said in a news release. Police said he had been identified as the suspect after “an aggressive and thorough investigation.” Clinton was charged with one count of hit-and-run, police said.

Kaine Chastain, the 11-year-old pedestrian injured in the crash, was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital with a broken leg that required surgery, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his medical expenses. His father, Jonathan Chastain, wrote in an update to the fundraising page that Kaine had been released from the hospital on Sept. 7 after beginning physical therapy. His recovery is expected to last six months.