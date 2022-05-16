Cops: Ride-share driver shot man after being followed to Buckhead Target

Atlanta police believe a ride-share driver fired a gun in fear of her safety after she was followed to a Target in Buckhead by a man who claimed to be a police officer.
The woman was not injured and waited at the Target on the corner of Peachtree and Wieuca roads until police arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She told police she had just dropped a passenger off at a motel on Cheshire Bridge Road when a man attempted to use his vehicle to block hers in.
The man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, followed the woman into the busy Buckhead shopping district, where she crashed, according to a police spokesperson.
“Wiggins-Younger then approached the female who, fearing for her safety, shot him,” the spokesperson said. ”Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty police officer attempting to make a traffic stop in his private vehicle.”
He was taken to a hospital, where he was being detained on charges of aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer, as well as charges of possessing cocaine, marijuana and drug-related objects. Wiggins-Younger was considered stable Monday and was expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail upon his release from the hospital.
No charges are pending for the woman, police said Monday. The ride-share company for which she worked was not disclosed.
We are working to learn more.
