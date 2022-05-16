Cops: Ride-share driver shot man after being followed to Buckhead Target

The woman was not injured and waited at the Target on the corner of Peachtree and Wieuca roads until police arrived shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She told police she had just dropped a passenger off at a motel on Cheshire Bridge Road when a man attempted to use his vehicle to block hers in.

The man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, followed the woman into the busy Buckhead shopping district, where she crashed, according to a police spokesperson.