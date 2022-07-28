Cops: Police shoot woman after she fired on officers in Clayton County, Atlanta

A multijurisdictional search ended in gunfire overnight in southwest Atlanta, critically injuring a woman accused of gunning down a police officer in the backyard of a Clayton County home.
Clayton County police Officer Demika Lloyd was shot twice late Wednesday while responding to calls about a suicidal person at a home in the 7800 block of Newbury Drive. The suspect, identified by Clayton police as Aiyanah Pryor, 25, was later shot by officers in southwest Atlanta who tracked her vehicle to Polar Rock Road near South Bend Park.
Pryor was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition but was considered stable early Thursday. The officer was rushed into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and her condition was not disclosed.
“What you see tonight is a demonstration of law enforcement’s dedication across this region, and the quality of the men and women that wear the badge for their respective communities,” interim Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a joint news conference from the Polar Rock scene. “I’m proud of the actions of the Atlanta Police Department this morning as they acted on behalf of their communities.”
According to police in Clayton County, emergency dispatchers received three calls from Pryor’s home between 9:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. At least one call was made by the woman’s mother, and the final call came from Pryor herself, police said in a news release.
Pryor was armed with a gun when Lloyd arrived at the Newbury Drive home and made contact with her a short time later, Clayton police Chief Kevin Roberts said.
“Immediately upon that contact, another subject in the house called our dispatch back and advised that she heard multiple gunshots and that our officer was down behind the residence,” Roberts told reporters during the news conference.
Lloyd was found wounded when backup arrived, he said. She had worked for the police department less than two years and was assigned to the night shift. Roberts praised her work and said “she will be successful moving forward, and we’re praying for her good recovery.”
After the initial shooting, Pryor was believed have traveled north on I-75 in a black Jeep, the Clayton chief said. A lookout was issued, and the Jeep was spotted a short time later in the area of Langford Parkway.
Traffic officers with the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 3 went to apprehend Pryor and found her vehicle in the Polar Rock area, Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said. As they approached, they gave the woman commands to show her hands.
“The female suspect fired at least one shot at the officer, and then our officers returned fire, striking the female multiple times,” Hampton said. “None of our officers were injured.”
Police consider Pryor’s injuries to be life-threatening. Schierbaum said he is praying for the recovery of both women and commended his officers who “acted decisively and bravely” to engage Pryor “before she could harm again.”
The GBI was asked to conduct a separate investigation into the Polar Rock Road shooting and was expected to release more details Thursday. If confirmed, it would be the state agency’s 71st officer-involved shooting to investigate this year.
