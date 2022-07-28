Cops: Police shoot woman after she fired on officers in Clayton County, Atlanta

According to police in Clayton County, emergency dispatchers received three calls from Pryor’s home between 9:40 p.m. and 11 p.m. At least one call was made by the woman’s mother, and the final call came from Pryor herself, police said in a news release.

Pryor was armed with a gun when Lloyd arrived at the Newbury Drive home and made contact with her a short time later, Clayton police Chief Kevin Roberts said.

“Immediately upon that contact, another subject in the house called our dispatch back and advised that she heard multiple gunshots and that our officer was down behind the residence,” Roberts told reporters during the news conference.

Lloyd was found wounded when backup arrived, he said. She had worked for the police department less than two years and was assigned to the night shift. Roberts praised her work and said “she will be successful moving forward, and we’re praying for her good recovery.”

After the initial shooting, Pryor was believed have traveled north on I-75 in a black Jeep, the Clayton chief said. A lookout was issued, and the Jeep was spotted a short time later in the area of Langford Parkway.

Traffic officers with the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 3 went to apprehend Pryor and found her vehicle in the Polar Rock area, Atlanta deputy police chief Charles Hampton said. As they approached, they gave the woman commands to show her hands.

“The female suspect fired at least one shot at the officer, and then our officers returned fire, striking the female multiple times,” Hampton said. “None of our officers were injured.”

Police consider Pryor’s injuries to be life-threatening. Schierbaum said he is praying for the recovery of both women and commended his officers who “acted decisively and bravely” to engage Pryor “before she could harm again.”

The GBI was asked to conduct a separate investigation into the Polar Rock Road shooting and was expected to release more details Thursday. If confirmed, it would be the state agency’s 71st officer-involved shooting to investigate this year.

