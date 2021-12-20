Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Cops: NW Atlanta resident confronts, fatally shoots man on property

Investigators were on the shooting scene in the 200 block of West Lake Avenue.
caption arrowCaption
Investigators were on the shooting scene in the 200 block of West Lake Avenue.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Atlanta police are investigating after a resident of the West Lake neighborhood shot and killed a man after confronting him for intruding on private property.

The shooter and at least one other occupant of the house are being questioned by investigators after the Monday morning incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of West Lake Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a person had been shot.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive, the release said. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. No information about the man’s identity has been released.

Investigators believe the man went onto the property and was confronted by a resident of the home before the resident pulled a gun and shot him, police said. A second person was inside the home during the incident and witnessed the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
The AJC’s coverage of Devonia Inman and his bid to be cleared in a 1998 Georgia murder
NEW: Fifth Richmond County deputy fired, investigated for contraband smuggling
1h ago
Woman found near NW Atlanta park was shot to death
6h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top