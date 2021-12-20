Cops: NW Atlanta resident confronts, fatally shoots man on property

Atlanta police are investigating after a resident of the West Lake neighborhood shot and killed a man after confronting him for intruding on private property.
The shooter and at least one other occupant of the house are being questioned by investigators after the Monday morning incident, Atlanta police said in a news release. Officers responded to the home in the 200 block of West Lake Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a person had been shot.
Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive, the release said. Emergency medical personnel declared him dead at the scene. No information about the man’s identity has been released.
Investigators believe the man went onto the property and was confronted by a resident of the home before the resident pulled a gun and shot him, police said. A second person was inside the home during the incident and witnessed the shooting.
