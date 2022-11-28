Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death

The mother of a 4-year-old girl whose body was found in the rubble of a burned-down East Point apartment told investigators her child was already dead and that she set the fire to conceal it, city officials told reporters Monday.
The child’s twin sister also was injured in the blaze, sustaining burns to her hands, arms and portions of her face. She is staying with her grandmother, authorities said.
Firefighters were sent to the Polaris at East Point apartments along Washington Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and were met with heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings and evacuations already underway. Crews attacked the fire aggressively, and once it was extinguished, they found the deceased child in an upstairs apartment, city spokeswoman Renita Shelton said at the time.
This is a developing story.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author