Cops: Mother admitted to setting fire to East Point home to conceal girl’s death

The child’s twin sister also was injured in the blaze, sustaining burns to her hands, arms and portions of her face. She is staying with her grandmother, authorities said.

Firefighters were sent to the Polaris at East Point apartments along Washington Road just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and were met with heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings and evacuations already underway. Crews attacked the fire aggressively, and once it was extinguished, they found the deceased child in an upstairs apartment, city spokeswoman Renita Shelton said at the time.