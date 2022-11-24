ajc logo
BREAKING: Girl found dead, another person missing after East Point apartment fire

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A child is dead and one person is unaccounted for after a fire Wednesday afternoon at an East Point apartment complex, officials said.

Crews were dispatched to Brookfield Apartments along Washington Road about 3:05 p.m. after a resident called 911 about the blaze. By the time firefighters got to the scene a few minutes later, city spokeswoman Renita Shelton told reporters from the scene that heavy smoke was coming from one of the buildings and evacuations were underway.

After an aggressive attempt to extinguish the fire, firefighters were able to enter the building and begin searching for victims. That’s when Shelton said crews found the body of a young girl in an upstairs apartment.

“I regret to inform you that there has been a fatality. We have found the body of a little girl,” Shelton said. “There is also one other person that is unaccounted for, whom we believe is the mother.”

Another girl, who was outside the building by the time crews arrived at the complex, was taken to a hospital for fire-related injuries, Shelton said. Officials did not provide the extent of the girl’s injuries. Both girls appear to be under the age of 10, according to Shelton.

Crews continue searching the building in hopes of finding the missing person. Shelton said officials will not leave the scene until everyone is accounted for.

Seven of the eight apartments that went up in flames were occupied, causing at least seven families to be displaced, Shelton said. Officials said the building is a complete loss, with the roof having collapsed in.

“The building is destroyed. The top level, the roof, is gone,” Shelton said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

