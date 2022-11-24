BREAKING: Girl found dead, another person missing after East Point apartment fire

Crews were dispatched to Brookfield Apartments along Washington Road about 3:05 p.m. after a resident called 911 about the blaze. By the time firefighters got to the scene a few minutes later, city spokeswoman Renita Shelton told reporters from the scene that heavy smoke was coming from one of the buildings and evacuations were underway.

After an aggressive attempt to extinguish the fire, firefighters were able to enter the building and begin searching for victims. That’s when Shelton said crews found the body of a young girl in an upstairs apartment.