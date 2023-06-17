X

Cops: Man who left Cobb eatery without paying tied to homicide in DeKalb

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A man who dined and dashed at a Cobb County restaurant last week was later arrested and tied to a homicide in DeKalb County, police said.

Brian Garfield Fort has been in the DeKalb jail since June 8 on charges of murder in relation to the March shooting that left a 20-year-old dead, according to officials.

Fort was arrested in Brookhaven several hours after he ordered food at The Juicy Crab along the East-West Connector and walked out without paying, Cobb police spokesman Aaron Wilson said. Evidence provided to officers by employees, police said, helped identify Fortas as the diner and dasher.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that an employee was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s license place and that Fort left his cellphone in a booth in the restaurant.

Cobb police then quickly learned that a warrant was out for Fort’s arrest in connection to the DeKalb homicide.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Through the use of Flock cameras, Wilson said the suspect was located in Brookhaven early on the morning of June 8. He was taken into custody by Brookhaven police.

Fort is accused of killing a man in DeKalb shortly after midnight on March 12. Dekalb police spokeswoman Elise Wells confirmed that officers responded to the 2400 block of Hillsdale Drive and found the 20-year-old victim. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name was not released.

Wells did not provide a motive in the shooting.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Trump's prosecution angers some Republicans, but they're open to other options in 20242h ago

Credit: E. M. Pio Roda / Federal Reserve

Atlanta Fed president discloses trades made during prohibited period
4h ago

Credit: Joseph Ferguson

CNN’s future cloudy in wake of management change
18h ago

A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
2h ago

A beginner’s guide to Juneteenth: How can all Americans celebrate?
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline passes historic $153M budget to invest in housing and construction
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspected shooter arrested after man, dog found dead in Newnan
16h ago
15-year-old seriously injured in shooting near DeKalb nursery school
17h ago
Cops: Gunman sought after 2 men shot in head inside College Park townhouse
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Handout / Kelly Galland

Jingle Davis chronicled Georgia coastal life in reporting and books
17h ago
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
Learning by example: ‘That’s what dads are for’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top