Cops: Man who left Cobb eatery without paying tied to homicide in DeKalb

A man who dined and dashed at a Cobb County restaurant last week was later arrested and tied to a homicide in DeKalb County, police said.

Brian Garfield Fort has been in the DeKalb jail since June 8 on charges of murder in relation to the March shooting that left a 20-year-old dead, according to officials.

Fort was arrested in Brookhaven several hours after he ordered food at The Juicy Crab along the East-West Connector and walked out without paying, Cobb police spokesman Aaron Wilson said. Evidence provided to officers by employees, police said, helped identify Fortas as the diner and dasher.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that an employee was able to snap a picture of the suspect’s license place and that Fort left his cellphone in a booth in the restaurant.

Cobb police then quickly learned that a warrant was out for Fort’s arrest in connection to the DeKalb homicide.

Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Through the use of Flock cameras, Wilson said the suspect was located in Brookhaven early on the morning of June 8. He was taken into custody by Brookhaven police.

Fort is accused of killing a man in DeKalb shortly after midnight on March 12. Dekalb police spokeswoman Elise Wells confirmed that officers responded to the 2400 block of Hillsdale Drive and found the 20-year-old victim. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The victim’s name was not released.

Wells did not provide a motive in the shooting.