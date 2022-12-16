ajc logo
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.

Atlanta police said the man was sleeping in the TownePlace Suites parking deck on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, located across the street from the Lindbergh Plaza shopping center that houses a Target, Best Buy and several other shops and restaurants. Around 3 a.m., he heard one of his windows break, according to a police statement.

“When the victim looked up to see what had occurred, he was confronted and shot by armed suspects who then fled the scene in what appeared to be a Chrysler 300,” a spokesperson said in the statement. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The victim was described as alert and considered stable when he was taken to a hospital.

Police later discovered other vehicles with busted windows in the area that may have been the result of break-ins. Officers will return to the crime scene to gather more information and try to locate additional victims, police spokesperson Officer Anthony Grant said Friday morning.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

Pedestrian hit, killed by 81-year-old driver in Marietta, police say
