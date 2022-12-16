Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel

Atlanta police said the man was sleeping in the TownePlace Suites parking deck on Sidney Marcus Boulevard, located across the street from the Lindbergh Plaza shopping center that houses a Target, Best Buy and several other shops and restaurants. Around 3 a.m., he heard one of his windows break, according to a police statement.

“When the victim looked up to see what had occurred, he was confronted and shot by armed suspects who then fled the scene in what appeared to be a Chrysler 300,” a spokesperson said in the statement. “Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”