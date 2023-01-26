Exclusive
Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A man was shot in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta commercial center Wednesday night, authorities said.

Atlanta police responded around 11 p.m. to the Cleveland Plaza shopping center in the Hammond Park neighborhood, not far from I-75. The plaza is home to a doughnut shop and other businesses. There, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the victim parked his vehicle next to a silver sedan that was occupied by two men, and a “brief exchange” occurred between them. Soon after, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, police said.

No other details have been released. Robbery investigators were called to look into the incident.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

