Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza

Atlanta police responded around 11 p.m. to the Cleveland Plaza shopping center in the Hammond Park neighborhood, not far from I-75. The plaza is home to a doughnut shop and other businesses. There, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not publicly identified, was alert when he was taken to a hospital, police said.

Investigators believe the victim parked his vehicle next to a silver sedan that was occupied by two men, and a “brief exchange” occurred between them. Soon after, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg, police said.